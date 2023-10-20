Reddit to Discontinue Blockchain-based Community Points

Reddit announced on Tuesday, October 17, that it will be discontinuing blockchain-based Community Points. The administrator of Reddit shared the news of the discontinuation of the Ethereum-based points in several subreddit channels where the points were in use. The value of the points has been sharply declining since the news, with CoinDesk reporting a drop of as much as 60-90 percent. Some Reddit users claimed that their accounts lost thousands of dollars in value. Suspicious transactions were also noticed some users just before the announcement on Tuesday.

The Community Points will be permanently removed November 8. The administrator stated that the discontinuation was due to the inability to scale the points to the entire platform. While the feature had support from moderators and communities, the regulatory environment limited its scalability. The administrator also added that transferring the points to Reddit’s updated browser version would require significant resources.

In the future, Reddit plans to focus on features that are easier to scale, as reported The Verge. One such example is the new Contributor Program, which allows Reddit Gold to be converted into real money. Reddit initially launched the now discontinued Community Points in May 2020.

Definitions:

– Blockchain: a digital ledger of transactions that are immutable and decentralized.

– Ethereum: an open-source blockchain platform that enables the creation and execution of smart contracts.

– Reddit: a social media platform where users can share and discuss content in various communities, known as subreddits.

Sources: CoinDesk, The Verge