Reddit Introduces Contributor Program to Monetize Internet Points

Reddit, the popular social media platform, has announced a new contributor program that allows users to earn actual money from their virtual internet points. This groundbreaking initiative allows eligible users to convert their Reddit gold and karma into fiat currency, which is then disbursed on a monthly basis.

To participate in the program, users must meet certain criteria. Currently, the program is limited to users in the United States, but there are plans to expand it globally. Participants must be at least 18 years old and verify their identities through Persona and Stripe. In addition, accounts must have been active for a minimum of 30 days, and only safe-for-work posts are eligible for monetization.

News of this feature leaked two months ago, creating anticipation among Reddit enthusiasts. Reverse engineering of the APK unveiled data about the program, sparking curiosity among users.

The amount users can earn is directly influenced their Reddit karma, which is determined the number of upvotes received. To withdraw funds, users must accumulate at least ten gold within 30 days. If this threshold is not met, the balance rolls over to the next month. Users with karma between 100 and 4,999 will earn $0.90 per 1 gold, while those with over 5,000 karma can earn $1 per gold.

In comparison to Twitter’s monetization programs, Reddit’s contributor program focuses on rewarding users based on their karma rather than impressions generated posts. This approach aims to avoid spammy posting or “engagement bait” tactics that may arise from revenue-based systems.

Furthermore, Reddit has simplified the process of purchasing gold. Previously, users had to buy coins, which were then used to purchase gold or other awards for high-quality posts. However, Reddit has streamlined this process eliminating awards and coins. Now, users can easily buy gold long-pressing the upvote icon on the app or hovering over it on a desktop. Gold prices range from $1.99 for one gold to $49.00 for 25 gold. Reddit retains approximately 50% of the payment when top users earn $1.00 per gold. While these features are currently being rolled out on the app, they will become available online later this year.

Despite these exciting developments, Reddit is also facing challenges due to controversial API changes. The changes have made it financially unfeasible for many developers to build on Reddit, leading to the shutdown of popular third-party apps such as Apollo, Reddit is Fun, ReddPlanet, and Sync.

Overall, Reddit’s new contributor program is set to revolutionize the way users perceive their virtual internet points. It provides an opportunity to monetize contributions and simplifies the rewarding process for high-quality content. As Reddit expands globally, this program has the potential to reshape social media engagement and content creation. However, the platform continues to evolve and face challenges amidst API changes.

Sources:

– Title: Reddit Introduces New Contributor Program for Earning Real Money from Karma

– Website: Reddit

– Title: Reddit now allowing users to earn actual money from their internet points

– Website: Mashable