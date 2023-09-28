Reddit Limits Users’ Ability to Opt Out of Personalized Tracking Ads

Reddit has made changes to its privacy settings, making it no longer possible for users to opt out of personalized tracking advertisements. The social network states that it is simplifying privacy settings combining various opt-in and opt-out functions. The goal is to streamline privacy descriptions, improve ad preferences, and offer new management options for ad types.

The most significant policy change is the removal of the ability to opt out of personalized ads based on user behavior. Currently, advertisers can target users based on their activities on the app, such as the subreddits they visit. However, this will no longer be an opt-out system. Reddit states that it collects minimal personal information and that advertisers instead rely on platform activity to understand users’ interests. Users who had previously opted out of this data collection will have their preferences reset. Reddit assures that these changes will not result in users seeing more ads, and for the majority of users, their ad experience will remain unaffected.

It is unclear whether users from the Netherlands and Belgium will also lose the opt-out option. Reddit mentions that exceptions will be made for “certain countries,” but does not specify which countries these are. It is possible that Europe is exempt from this change due to the privacy rights provided under the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). Reddit has provided a Dutch translation of the announcement, which includes the policy details.

Other changes to the platform include the consolidation of location data settings and the ability for users to specify a reduced number of ads related to sensitive topics, such as alcohol, gambling, dating, pregnancy, and weight loss. These changes will be rolled out to all users in the coming weeks.

The timing of these changes is notable, as Reddit recently faced backlash from users when it significantly increased the prices of its API, jeopardizing the survival of many third-party apps. Critics suspected that advertising revenue played a role in this decision, as third-party apps often have different monetization models and typically do not show ads through Reddit itself.

