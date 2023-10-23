Reddit Crypto Community Removes Moderators Accused of Insider Trading

The r/CryptoCurrency community on Reddit, consisting of 6.9 million users, removed all moderators who were trading the subreddit’s native token MOON just minutes before Reddit announced the end of its “Community Points” program last Tuesday.

Reddit discontinued the community points, which were a blockchain-based scoring program designed to reward content creators and developers, citing scalability issues. The program allowed users to earn and spend community points through native tokens like MOON.

Some moderators who had prior knowledge of the news engaged in insider trading selling 456,353 MOON tokens worth $92,000 about 30 minutes before the announcement. According to on-chain data platform Lookonchain, a further 363,227 MOON tokens were put up for sale a few minutes before the development was announced, which further increased selling pressure.

MOON, an ERC-20 token, is distributed as a reward to users in exchange for posts or comments on the r/CryptoCurrency subreddit and can be bought, sold, tipped, or spent for various purposes within the community. Following Reddit’s announcement, the token plummeted over 85% to $0.0198.

According to the r/CryptoCurrencyMoons subreddit, the moderators in question were informed about Reddit’s impending decision one hour in advance, highlighting the challenges of regulating cryptocurrency markets once again.

The incident of insider trading has angered many members of the investor community. Some have called for regulatory action against the moderators, while others have questioned why Reddit informed the moderators in advance.

Discussions about the future of the MOON token continue on the r/CryptoCurrency subreddit.

r/CryptoCurrency stated the following:

“We expect Reddit to decide whether to transfer the contract to us or to a token burn address.”

This article was originally published on CoinDesk Türkiye.