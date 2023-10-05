Reddit Launches New Search Functionality with Media and Accessibility Updates

Reddit announced a series of updates to its search functionality, aiming to enhance user experience on the platform. The latest additions include a media search tab, a media search within subreddits, and improved accessibility features.

The media search updates are divided into two parts. Firstly, the introduction of a media tab on the search results page of the iOS and Android apps enables users to conveniently browse media content in one place, similar to Google’s image results. Secondly, users can now search for specific media within subreddits, allowing for easier navigation and discovery of media content within specific communities.

In terms of accessibility, Reddit has made improvements across its search functionality. Search results page posts and comments are now screen reader compatible, catering to users who rely on screen readers for navigation. The platform has added labels, roles/traits, values, and states to all elements on these pages, providing comprehensive information to visually impaired users and enabling them to discover content and take necessary actions.

The design of the search results page has also been simplified, creating a cleaner and more user-friendly interface. Additionally, tabs for community and community search results have been included, providing users with more options for finding relevant content within specific communities.

These updates represent Reddit’s ongoing efforts to improve its overall user experience. Recently, the platform has implemented changes to enhance the experience for non-logged-in users. Furthermore, an upcoming overhaul to Reddit’s award system will enable Redditors to earn real money from their posts.

Overall, the new search functionality updates enhance media browsing within Reddit and improve accessibility for users with visual impairments, ultimately making the platform more inclusive and user-friendly.

