The Power of Reddit: A Trusted Platform for Entertainment Recommendations

A recent report conducted Reddit in collaboration with The British Film Institute and London Film Festival 2023 reveals that Reddit has become a go-to source for film and TV recommendations among UK entertainment fans. The survey included over 500 Britons and found that 44% of Reddit users have already gone to the cinema based on recommendations they found on the platform.

Reddit offers a wide range of communities dedicated to discussing films and TV shows. Some focus on general discussions, while others cater to specific genres or programs. The report highlights that 66% of Reddit users are cinephiles, compared to 56% of all internet users. Additionally, 62% of Redditors consider themselves TV fans, which is 20% higher than the internet average.

When it comes to influence, Reddit competes strongly against other platforms such as TikTok, Instagram, Pinterest, X, and Snapchat. According to the data collected, Reddit users are more likely to engage in various entertainment activities. They are 54% more likely to watch a film in the cinema, 9% more likely to watch one at home, 25% more likely to watch a reality show, 14% more likely to watch a scripted TV show, and 27% more likely to listen to a podcast.

In addition to being a hub for entertainment enthusiasts, Reddit keeps its users engaged and talking about movies and TV shows both before and after their release. It even captures their attention during commercial breaks. Reddit users tend to consume a significant amount of entertainment content, with 57% more likely to subscribe to three or more streaming platforms compared to the average internet user.

The survey also found that 62% of Redditors in the UK visit the platform to discover new information about films and series, which is 12% higher than other social media platforms. In fact, Reddit was cited as the number one platform for discovering new films and series, with 50% more trust in recommendations found on the platform compared to other social networks.

These recommendations have a strong impact on consumption habits. 67% of Reddit users are more inclined to go to the cinema if a film has been recommended someone on the platform. This percentage surpasses those on TikTok (64%) and X (59%). Reddit continues to influence purchasing decisions, making it a potential factor in the success of film productions.

While film studios may not utilize Reddit extensively, it has proven to be effective. For instance, the German branch of Sony Pictures launched a subreddit dedicated to the movie Spiderman: Across the Spider-Verse, resulting in a significant increase in engagement with over 618,000 impressions.

In conclusion, Reddit has distinguished itself as a trusted platform for entertainment recommendations among UK audiences. Its vibrant communities, high user engagement, and strong influence on consumers make it an invaluable resource for film and TV enthusiasts.

Sources:

– Reddit report: “The Powerful Role of Reddit as an Entertainment Recommendation Engine”

– The British Film Institute

– London Film Festival 2023