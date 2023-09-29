Reddit Removes Option to Opt-Out of Ad Personalization

Reddit is making changes to its platform that will remove the ability for users to opt-out of personalized ads based on their activity on the site. The rollout of this change will occur over the next few weeks. While the frequency of ads will not increase, users can expect to see better targeted ads.

Currently, the ability to opt-out of ad personalization is available in select countries. However, Reddit has not yet confirmed which specific locations will retain this option. The company’s decision to remove the opt-out feature will allow its models to better predict which ads will be most relevant to users, benefiting brands in reaching their target audience and increasing the effectiveness of their campaigns.

The move towards greater monetization is a priority for Reddit, as the platform’s CEO, Steve Huffman, stated in June that reaching breakeven is important regardless of the economic climate. By improving its ad targeting capabilities, Reddit aims to appeal more to advertisers and serve ads to higher-value consumers.

In addition to the removal of the opt-out option, Reddit is now allowing users to see fewer ads from certain categories, including alcohol, dating, gambling, pregnancy & parenting, and weight loss. This is achieved through a combination of manual tagging and machine learning for ad classification.

Furthermore, Reddit is consolidating two toggles related to location preferences, making it easier for users to update their settings. It has yet to be confirmed if these settings will impact post suggestions and if there will be an option to disable them.

The head of privacy at Reddit stated that most users will not see a change in their ads, as the platform relies on on-platform activity rather than personal information to determine user interests. The opt-out removal will not result in more ads or the sharing of on-platform activity with advertisers, but rather improve the relevance of ads shown.

Overall, these changes enhance Reddit’s advertising capabilities and provide users with more control over the types of ads they see.

