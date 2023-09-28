Reddit Revamps Privacy Settings to Enhance Ad Personalization

Reddit announced on Wednesday that it is updating its privacy settings to improve the consistency of its ad personalization and account visibility toggles. However, the most significant change is the removal of the ability for users to opt out of ad personalization based on their Reddit activity. The company assured users that this change does not mean they will see more ads, but rather better-targeted ones.

Reddit explained that it relies on on-platform activity, such as the communities users join or leave, upvotes, downvotes, and other signals, to understand their interests. As a result, the option to not be tracked based on Reddit activity will be eliminated.

The update also involves consolidating the toggles for showing ads based on activity and information from partners into a single toggle. This means that users will no longer be able to separate these two settings. It is still unclear whether parameters for post recommendations based on “general location” and activity on partner sites and apps will be enabled default and whether there will be an option to disable them.

Furthermore, Reddit will introduce controls to limit certain ad categories such as alcohol, weight loss, dating, gambling, pregnancy, and parenting. However, it acknowledged that even with these controls turned off, users may still see some ads from these categories, as manual tagging and machine learning are not always 100% accurate in labeling ads.

As part of the privacy revamp, Reddit will also simplify its location customization setting, making it easily accessible through the settings menu on both the web and mobile apps.

These updates are aimed at increasing monetization on the platform. Reddit has been making various changes, including altering its data API terms and implementing a creator rewards program to encourage more quality content. However, CEO Steve Huffman emphasized that reaching breakeven is a priority for the company before considering an IPO.

Sources:

– Reddit Blog: Privacy and Ads Update. Retrieved from [source]

– The Verge: Reddit CEO Steve Huffman on IPO rumors and the toxic community problem. Retrieved from [source]