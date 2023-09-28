Reddit Overhauls Privacy Settings, Removes Option to Opt out of Ad Personalization

Reddit announced on Wednesday that it is making changes to its privacy settings in order to streamline its ad personalization and account visibility toggles. Notably, the platform is removing the option to opt out of ad personalization based on a user’s Reddit activity.

While the company stated that it will still offer opt-out controls in select countries, it did not specify which countries. Reddit assured users that they will not see more ads as a result of this change, but rather, they will see better-targeted ads.

Previously, Reddit relied on on-platform activity to understand user interests, rather than collecting personal information. However, with these new changes, the platform will no longer provide the option to not be tracked based on Reddit activity.

In addition, Reddit is consolidating two toggles related to showing ads based on user activity and information from partners into one toggle. This means that users will no longer be able to separately control these settings.

Furthermore, it appears that Reddit is removing the toggles for post recommendations based on “general location” and activity on partner sites and apps. It remains unclear whether these parameters will be used default for post suggestions and if there will be a way to disable them.

The social network will also introduce new controls to limit certain advertising categories, such as alcohol, weight loss, dating, gambling, pregnancy, and parenting. However, Reddit noted that disabling these toggles may result in seeing fewer ads from these categories, but it will not necessarily filter out all ads. The accuracy of these ad labels is not guaranteed to be 100%.

To enhance user experience, Reddit is also simplifying its location customization setting under a single menu, which will be easily accessible through both the app and web settings.

These changes to privacy settings indicate Reddit’s ongoing efforts to improve monetization. Reddit has previously made changes to its data API terms, resulting in the shutdown of many third-party clients and subreddits protesting in response. Additionally, the platform recently launched a creator rewards program to encourage users to post high-quality content and introduced changes to make it easier to purchase Gold rewards.

In a previous interview, Reddit CEO Steve Huffman addressed IPO rumors and emphasized the company’s priority of reaching breakeven regardless of economic conditions.

