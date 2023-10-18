Reddit to Discontinue Crypto-Powered “Community Points” Tokens

Reddit is reportedly planning to phase out its crypto-powered “Community Points” reward tokens, which were introduced three years ago. These tokens were created to incentivize high-quality contributions from Reddit users. However, the platform has decided to completely eliminate them November 8.

Initially launched on the Ethereum network, the Community Points are ERC-20 tokens that were later transitioned to the scaling network Arbitrum Nova. Users could redeem these tokens for various perks on Reddit, such as badges, emotes, GIFs, and other features.

The decision to sunset the Community Points program has led to a decline in the value of the associated tokens. MOON, linked to the r/Cryptocurrency subreddit, has experienced an 80% drop in price and is currently valued at $0.035. Similarly, BRICK, earned from the r/FortniteBR subreddit, has seen a 46% decrease in value over the past 24 hours, now valued at $0.041.

This move raises questions about Reddit’s shift away from its core crypto integrations. According to Tim Rathschmidt, Reddit’s Director of Consumer and Products Communications, the resources required to maintain the program were deemed too high to justify its continuation. However, further details regarding these reasons were not disclosed.

With the discontinuation of Community Points, Reddit seems to be reevaluating its approach to cryptocurrency integration on its platform. It remains to be seen what direction Reddit will take in terms of future initiatives involving crypto.

Source: TechCrunch, Benzinga Pro.