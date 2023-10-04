Reddit Introduces Media Tab for Search Results on Mobile Apps

Reddit has announced updates to its search feature, including the addition of a dedicated media tab in the company’s native mobile apps for iOS and Android. Although these updates do not completely overhaul the existing search options, they aim to enhance the overall search experience on the platform.

The new media tab is now available on Reddit’s iOS app. When conducting a search, users will find the media tab on the far right of the search tab options. This tab displays a grid of photos and videos related to the search query. Additionally, a media tab has also been added to the mobile apps when searching within a specific community. This feature will be particularly useful for easily finding memes and other visual content from favorite subreddits.

However, it is important to note that the media tab is currently only available on the Reddit mobile apps and not on the web. According to a spokesperson from Reddit, the company is working on bringing this feature to the web version in the near future.

In addition to the media tab, Reddit has made other improvements to its search feature. This includes a simplified results page and enhanced spam filters. Moreover, Reddit ensures that the posts and comments tabs in search results on the mobile apps are compatible with screen readers, prioritizing accessibility for all users.

These search updates come in conjunction with other recent announcements from Reddit. The company introduced the “Contributor Program” that allows users to convert Reddit gold into real money and also announced the discontinuation of the option for certain users to opt out of personalized ads.

Overall, the introduction of the media tab and other search updates on Reddit’s mobile apps aim to improve the search experience and provide users with more engaging ways to discover content within the platform.

Sources:

– [Source Article Name] Jay Peters, The Verge [source]

– Image: Reddit