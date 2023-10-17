Reddit Phasing Out Crypto Reward Tokens as Community Points Program Shuts Down

Reddit has announced that it will be discontinuing its crypto-powered “Community Points” reward tokens. Launched three years ago to incentivize high-quality contributions on the platform, Reddit plans to fully phase out the tokens November 8.

The Community Points program introduced ERC-20 tokens called MOON and BRICK, initially minted on Ethereum but later moved to Arbitrum Nova, a scaling network. These tokens could be redeemed for various perks on Reddit, such as badges, emotes, GIFs, and other features. However, recent sell-offs token holders have caused prices to decline significantly.

The decision to discontinue the Community Points program seems to be driven resource constraints and regulatory concerns. According to Reddit’s Director of Consumer and Products Communications, Tim Rathschmidt, the effort required to maintain the program became unsustainable. The uncertain regulatory environment surrounding cryptocurrencies, particularly in the United States, may have also contributed to the decision.

While some Redditors expressed indifference towards the removal of Community Points, others supported the move. Some users believe that the introduction of the tokens changed the dynamics of certain subreddits, leading to low-quality posts and an influx of users solely focused on earning points. They hope that removing the program will improve the quality of discussions and reduce token farming.

Although Reddit is discontinuing its blockchain-related initiatives, it is reassuring to users that their NFT avatars will remain on the blockchain, at least for now.

