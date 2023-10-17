Reddit Phasing Out Community Points Program to Prioritize Scalable Rewards

Reddit is discontinuing its Community Points program, a blockchain-based system that rewarded creators and developers, in order to focus on rewards programs that are easier to scale. The decision was influenced the high resourcing requirements and regulatory challenges associated with maintaining Community Points.

Community Points were introduced in 2020 as a way for Redditors to “own” a piece of their community. Users could earn these points actively participating in select subreddits, with the goal of incentivizing better content and conversation. The points, which were Ethereum tokens stored in Reddit’s Vault, could be used for special features like unlocking unique badges and animated emojis.

The inability to effectively scale Community Points proved to be a significant obstacle for Reddit. Initially implemented on the Ethereum network, the high transaction fees and limited bandwidth posed major challenges. Reddit then moved Community Points to Arbitrum Nova, a platform built on top of Ethereum that offered scaling technologies and increased efficiency.

However, even with this migration, the program remained impractical for Reddit. Over the years, the platform had introduced other community incentive programs such as the moderator rewards program and the Contributor Program, which allowed eligible users to convert their Reddit gold and karma into cash. These programs were considered more accessible and easier to understand than Community Points.

According to Tim Rathschmidt, Reddit’s director of consumer and product communications, the decision to phase out Community Points was driven Reddit’s investment in programs that accomplish the same objectives while being more scalable. The special features available for purchase with Community Points, such as gifs, will still be accessible to all communities.

While Reddit did not provide an exact count of the subreddits affected the discontinuation, Rathschmidt indicated that the number was relatively small. Reddit has also ended other rewards programs in the past, such as its coin system, which allowed users to purchase and award virtual currency.

The focus now shifts towards programs like the Contributor Program, which have been designed with scalability and broader user benefits in mind. Rathschmidt emphasized that many of the benefits previously associated with Community Points have already been integrated into the platform.

