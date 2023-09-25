Reddit’s Contributor Program Allows Users to Convert Reddit Gold into Real Money

Reddit has introduced its new “Contributor Program,” which enables users to exchange Reddit gold for real money. The company has also revealed details about the replacement for its previous Reddit Gold system, which allowed users to show extra appreciation for posts they liked.

The new gold system allows users to purchase gold long-pressing the upvote button on mobile or hovering over it on desktop. Reddit offers six different purchase options, starting at $1.99 for one gold and going up to $49 for 25 gold. Once users have given gold, they will see a “golden upvote” next to the comment or post.

The previous system allowed users to give a variety of awards, including custom awards for individual subreddits. However, Reddit Coins, which were used to award gold, were discontinued as of September 12th and cannot be used with the new system.

Reddit’s Contributor Program offers users the opportunity to earn real money based on the gold and karma (upvotes received) they accumulate on “eligible contributions.” Users must go through a verification process and meet specific criteria to receive monthly payments. The eligibility criteria include restrictions on content related to sexual content, graphic violence, and certain mature themes.

The program has two tiers: “contributor” and “top contributor”. In the “contributor” tier, users earn 90 cents for every gold received, while in the “top contributor” tier, users earn $1 for each gold. To cash out, users must have earned a minimum of 10 gold and received between 100 and 4,999 karma within a 12-month period.

However, some concerns have been raised about the potential impact of the Contributor Program on the culture of Reddit. The introduction of real money incentives may change the motivations behind posting quality content. There are also concerns about potential abuse bad actors seeking to profit without contributing meaningfully.

Reddit plans to implement various measures to prevent abuse, including internal safety signals, Know Your Customer screenings, purchase limits, and user reporting. Moderators will be required to adhere to the Moderator Code of Conduct and contributor monetization policy to prevent misuse.

The new gold system is rolling out on Reddit’s mobile apps and will be available on the web later this year. The Contributor Program is also being introduced and will be available on the web and mobile apps. Eligible users can check their profiles to see if they are eligible for verification in the program.

