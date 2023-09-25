Reddit Introduces Program to Reward Users with Real Money for Karma Points

Reddit, the popular online community and discussion platform, has made an exciting announcement that has the potential to revolutionize the way online communities recognize and reward their users. Starting this month, eligible Reddit users in the United States, who are 18 years old and above, will have the opportunity to convert their Reddit gold and karma into real money on a monthly basis.

For those who are unfamiliar with Reddit’s system, karma points are earned when a user’s posts or comments receive upvotes from other community members. Under this new program, users will be able to earn money based on their accumulated karma. To withdraw their earnings, users must have earned a minimum of 10 gold within a 30-day period. If this threshold is not met, the balance will roll over to the following month.

The amount of money users can earn through this program depends on their karma level. Users with karma between 100 and 4,999 will be rewarded with $0.90 for every gold earned, while users with more than 5,000 karma will receive $1 per gold. This provides a financial incentive for users to actively engage in the community and create high-quality content.

To ensure the legitimacy of the program, users must go through a verification process using Persona and Stripe. Additionally, accounts must be at least 30 days old, and only safe for work posts are eligible for monetization.

While similar monetization programs have been introduced other platforms, such as Twitter’s creator monetization program, concerns have been raised about potential spammy posting and engagement bait tactics. However, Reddit’s program aims to incentivize the creation of quality content while mitigating these concerns through eligibility criteria and verification processes.

In addition to the introduction of this contributor program, Reddit is also making changes to its gold awards system. Users can now directly purchase gold long-pressing the upvote icon on the app or hovering over it on the desktop version. Pricing for gold starts at $1.99 for one gold and goes up to $49.00 for 25 gold. These changes will initially be implemented on the app and will be available on the web version later this year.

Overall, Reddit’s introduction of a program that rewards users with real money for their karma points marks a significant shift in the way online communities can recognize and incentivize their users. It provides an opportunity for active community members to monetize their engagement and further encourages the creation of high-quality content.

Sources: [source1], [source2] (Replace [source1] and [source2] with the actual sources used for the information)