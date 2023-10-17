Reddit to Discontinue Blockchain-Based Rewards Program

Reddit has announced the discontinuation of its blockchain-based rewards program, Community Points. The decision comes as the social media platform faces challenges in scaling the program, compounded evolving regulatory conditions. Community Points, launched in 2020, rewarded active participation within specific subreddits granting users Ethereum-based tokens. These tokens could be used to purchase exclusive features and were permanently burned after being spent.

Scaling the program proved to be a significant obstacle due to high transaction fees and limited bandwidth on the Ethereum network. In an attempt to address these issues, Reddit transitioned to Arbitrum Nova in 2022, but this also proved to be ineffective. Tim Rathschmidt, Reddit’s director of consumer and product communications, stated that the resources required to continue scaling Community Points were too high to justify.

This isn’t the first time Reddit has terminated a rewards program. The previous system, which allowed users to buy gold to honor others, was discontinued after community backlash. Reddit has been experimenting with different incentives, including the Contributor Program that allows users to convert Reddit gold and karma into real currency.

Rathschmidt emphasized that the goal is not to replace Community Points with the Contributor Program but to focus on scalable and beneficial programs that improve community governance. He added that many of the benefits provided Community Points have already been integrated into the platform.

Following the announcement, the prices of Reddit’s tokens, MOON and BRICK, experienced a sharp decline. MOON, associated with r/Cryptocurrency, dropped 84% and BRICK from r/FortniteBR saw a 59% decrease in value.

In conclusion, Reddit’s decision to discontinue Community Points reflects the challenges that businesses face when integrating cryptocurrency incentives into their platforms. While the program had its benefits, the resources required for scaling and regulatory complexities made it unsustainable in the long run. Reddit will continue to explore other ways to improve community governance and empower contributions.

