Reddit Introduces New Participant Program That Rewards Users with Real Money

Reddit has launched a new Participant Program that allows users who meet certain requirements to earn real money for their award-winning content. The company is also completely replacing Reddit Coins (and all associated rewards) with gold. In recent times, there has been intense competition between social media platforms in attracting more users offering features that generate more income.

The Participant Program is available to Reddit users who are at least 18 years old, reside in a eligible location (initially only in the United States), have an “in good standing” account, and meet minimum karma requirements. The platform will grant “standard participant” status to those who have received between 100 and 4,999 karma in the last 12 months and have at least 10 coins. Additionally, the “top contributors” will need a minimum of 10 coins and more than 5,000 karma from the previous 12 months. Users who fall below these thresholds will not be eligible for real-world payments until they reach the targets.

To check your eligibility, you can go to the program page from your profile menu. If you are eligible, the “Verify to Start Earning” button will be clickable.

In addition, the platform has made some interface changes to align with the new emphasis on coins. Gilded posts and comments will now display a gold-colored positive vote icon instead of the standard one.

This new Participant Program demonstrates Reddit’s commitment to rewarding its users for their contributions and creating a more engaged community. By providing monetary incentives, Reddit aims to attract and retain active users, while also enhancing the overall quality of content on its platform.

Source: Donanım Günlüğü – https://donanimgunlugu.com/teknoloji/2023/09/28/reddit-gold-kalkiyor-yeni-katilimci-programi-cikartiyor/