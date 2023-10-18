Reddit to Discontinue Community Points Program, Leading to Sharp Declines in Token Value

Reddit recently announced its decision to wind down its Community Points Program, a blockchain-based rewards service designed to encourage positive engagement within specific subreddits. The program, which has been running for three years, aimed to foster higher-quality content on the platform. However, due to regulatory and scalability challenges, Reddit has decided to discontinue the program November 8th.

One of the main reasons behind this decision is the inability to scale the program across the entire platform. While the Reddit team recognized the potential of Community Points, they found it increasingly challenging to maintain and expand due to the changing regulatory environment. As a result, the decision was made to wind down the program.

The closure of the Community Points Program has had a significant impact on the associated Ethereum-based ERC-20 tokens, namely MOON, BRICK, and DONUT. MOON, the native asset for the r/cryptocurrency subreddit, experienced a drastic drop of over 85% in value within a 24-hour period. Similarly, BRICK saw a decline of approximately 50.65%, while DONUT’s value dropped nearly 48%.

The sudden decline in token value led some users to speculate that Reddit’s decision resembled a “rug pull,” a term used to describe when developers abandon a project, leaving investors with significant losses. Whether this accusation is genuine or sarcastic, the impact on token holders remains significant.

The winding down of the Community Points Program and the subsequent decline in token value highlights the challenges of integrating blockchain technology and rewards systems into large-scale social platforms. It serves as a reminder that despite the potential benefits of such initiatives, regulatory and scalability issues can pose significant hurdles. As Reddit moves forward without the Community Points Program, it will be interesting to see how the platform adapts its approach to incentivizing positive engagement in the future.

Sources:

– Source article