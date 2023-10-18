Reddit to End Community Points Based on Blockchain

The social media platform Reddit has announced that it will be shutting down its blockchain-based rewards service known as Community Points. The decision was attributed to regulatory limitations and scalability issues.

According to Reddit, the regulatory environment has imposed restrictions on the scalability of Community Points. While the platform appreciated the support of moderators and communities that embraced the concept, it has become apparent that the product is no longer able to scale effectively.

The message from Reddit emphasized that discontinuing Community Points would allow the company to invest in products that can deliver value to a larger user base. Additionally, Reddit revealed that it is actively investing in various other products that can fulfill the intended purpose of the Community Points program.

Community Points were initially launched in 2020 as a means of rewarding users for constructive activities within specific subreddits. The points were earned receiving a significant number of upvotes on comments or posts, aiming to increase user engagement and strengthen communities.

These points were ERC-20 tokens, stored in the platform’s cryptocurrency wallet called Reddit Vault. Users could spend their points on perks such as emojis or badges, after which the points were “burned” or deducted from their balance.

While Community Points were initially launched on the Ethereum network, the service migrated to Layer 2 Arbitrum Nova in August 2022, in an effort to reduce transaction costs and improve scalability.

Despite the discontinuation of the blockchain-based program, Reddit’s other cryptocurrency-related initiatives remain unaffected, including its NFTs, known as Reddit Collectible Avatars. Furthermore, the platform has not ruled out the possibility of launching other blockchain and Web3-based products in the future.

Source: CriptoFacil