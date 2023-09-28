Reddit Removes Ability to Opt Out of Targeted Ads Based on User Activity

Reddit recently announced that it will be making changes to its ad privacy settings removing the option to opt out of targeted ads based on user communities, voting behavior, and platform engagement. The company stated that this decision is part of an effort to simplify privacy options and improve ad performance.

While users will still be able to opt out of ad targeting based on external advertiser data, they will no longer have the ability to prevent Reddit from using their activity data to serve them ads based on their favorite subreddits or posting habits.

Reddit reassured users that they do not share user activity information with third-party advertisers. However, this change means that users may see more ads that are tailored to their specific interests and behaviors on the platform.

The company also mentioned that it has doubled the number of available interests for targeted ads, allowing for even more precise ad targeting based on user activity.

However, some “selected countries” will still have the ability to opt out of ad targeting. Reddit did not specify which countries will be included in this exception. It is possible that this is in reference to countries under the jurisdiction of the Digital Services Act, which requires platforms to be more transparent about targeted advertising practices.

In addition to removing the opt-out option, Reddit stated that it will be adding the ability for users to exclude specific ad categories, including sensitive categories such as alcohol, gambling, pregnancy and parenting, and weight loss. The platform will make efforts to show users “less” of these types of ads, although it cannot guarantee complete elimination.

These changes come at a time of increased scrutiny and criticism towards social media platforms’ ad practices and privacy policies. Reddit has been dealing with backlash from moderators and users regarding its monetization methods. While these privacy changes might not resolve all concerns, they are part of Reddit’s ongoing efforts to improve its ad targeting capabilities and overall user experience.

Sources: The source article has not been provided with URLs.