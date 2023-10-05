Suhana Khan’s Speaking Style at Recent Event Sparks Discussion

Suhana Khan, daughter of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, recently made headlines when a clip from a recent India Today event featuring her went viral on Reddit. In the video, Suhana can be seen speaking about herself and her role in her debut Netflix film, The Archies. However, it was not her words that caught the attention of viewers, but rather her speaking style and accent.

While some Reddit users praised Suhana for her articulate speaking and real accent, others questioned what made her different from other star kids. One user sarcastically commented that “speaking like a normal person is truly something to strive towards.” Another user expressed concern, citing past disappointments with other star kids who failed to live up to expectations. Some users even argued that Suhana sounded just like any other star kid and that there was nothing special about her.

However, there were also those who came to Suhana’s defense. Many appreciated her humility and the fact that she acknowledged her need to learn and improve. They admired her for acting and speaking her age, unlike other star kids who try to appear more mature. One user even praised her for being articulate while still maintaining a natural speaking style.

In December, audiences will be able to see Suhana’s acting skills in action when The Archies releases on Netflix. The coming-of-age musical, directed Zoya Akhtar, is based on the popular Archies Comics and follows the lives of beloved characters such as Archie, Betty, Veronica, and Jughead. Suhana will be portraying the character of Veronica Lodge in the Indian adaptation.

Overall, Suhana Khan’s speaking style at the recent event has sparked discussion and divided opinions among viewers. While some appreciate her natural and articulate approach, others remain skeptical. Only time will tell how she will be received when her debut film hits the streaming platform.

