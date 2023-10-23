Reddit Shuts Down “Community Points” Program Due to Scaling Issues

Reddit’s blockchain-based internet points program, known as “Community Points,” was abruptly shut down on October 17 due to scaling problems. The program allowed users to accumulate and spend native coins like MOON as a means of rewarding developers and artists.

However, the shutdown was not without controversy. Prior to the announcement, moderators exchanged the subreddit’s native token, MOON, leading to accusations of insider trading. In response, the r/CryptoCurrency community on Reddit dismissed the moderators who had sold MOON before the announcement.

The insider trading incident has sparked outrage within the investing community, with some calling for regulatory punishment for the moderators involved. Others have questioned why Reddit chose to inform the moderators in advance, potentially allowing them to take advantage of the situation.

Data compiled Lookonchain revealed that moderators sold a significant amount of MOON, valued at $92,000, just 30 minutes before the announcement. The sudden selling pressure caused the price of MOON to plummet approximately 85%.

The future of the MOON token remains uncertain, as discussions are ongoing about potential solutions. A proposal has been made u/mellon98, a core contributor and founder of MoonsDust, to resolve the situation. The r/CryptoCurrency community is awaiting Reddit’s decision on whether the contract will be transferred to them or a burn address.

One of the main challenges highlighted this incident is the difficulty of regulating cryptocurrency markets. The episode has also raised questions about the ability of Reddit’s Community Points program to meet demand and scale effectively.

Despite the setback, the r/CryptoCurrency community remains committed to the MOON token’s future. The token, which is freely exchanged and used within the community, will continue to be a part of the subreddit’s ecosystem.

It is important to note that Reddit’s decision to end the Community Points beta has affected the intrinsic worth of MOON. The program’s discontinuation will impact the accumulation of points in users’ Reddit Vaults and may have contributed to the recent downturn in the token’s value.

In conclusion, Reddit’s “Community Points” program was shut down due to scaling issues, leading to accusations of insider trading moderators. The future of the MOON token remains uncertain, but the r/CryptoCurrency community is working towards finding a solution. The incident highlights the challenges of regulating cryptocurrency markets and the impact of program discontinuations on token value.

Sources:

– Lookonchain (data compiled)

– Bucksaway03 (Reddit user)

– TradingView