Reddit’s r/CryptoCurrency Community Fires Moderators for Insider Trading of MOON Tokens

The r/CryptoCurrency community on Reddit, consisting of 6.9 million users, has taken action against moderators who engaged in insider trading of the subreddit’s native token, MOON. The decision came after Reddit announced the discontinuation of its “Community Points” program, which rewarded creators and developers with blockchain-based internet points.

Prior to the announcement, moderators sold a significant amount of MOON tokens, worth $92,000, based on data tracked Lookonchain. This insider trading occurred just minutes before the news was made public, creating additional selling pressure as more tokens were dumped on the market. The price of MOON plummeted over 85% to $0.0198 in response to the Reddit announcement.

MOON tokens are ERC-20 tokens that are distributed to users as rewards for their contributions on the r/CryptoCurrency subreddit. These tokens can be freely traded, tipped, or used within the community.

The incident has raised concerns about the ability to regulate cryptocurrency markets and sparked debates among investors. Some individuals have called for regulatory action against the moderators involved in the insider trading, while others question Reddit’s decision to provide advance information to moderators.

In response to the controversy, the r/CryptoCurrency subreddit is now discussing the future of the MOON token. A proposal has been put forward u/mellon98, a core contributor and founder of MoonsDust, and the community is waiting for Reddit’s decision on whether they will transfer the contract to them or to a burn address. Regardless, the subreddit maintains that MOON tokens will continue to exist and serve a purpose within the community.

Overall, this incident sheds light on the challenges faced in enforcing fair trading practices within cryptocurrency markets. Regulatory measures and improved transparency may be necessary to prevent similar occurrences in the future.

Sources:

– CoinDesk article

– Lookonchain data tracking

– Reddit r/CryptoCurrencyMoons subreddit discussions