Reddit Considers Blocking Search Crawlers to Protect its Data

According to recent reports, Reddit is considering blocking search crawlers from Google and Bing in an effort to protect its data. The popular social media platform has expressed frustration over companies using AI to crawl and scrape its site for data to train large language models (LLM). Reddit has even met with top generative AI companies to discuss the possibility of being paid for its data, but so far, no agreement has been reached.

If Reddit were to block search crawlers, it could potentially delist itself from Google and Bing search engines. This would greatly reduce the visibility of Reddit’s content and decrease the number of visitors to the site. However, the company believes it can survive without search, according to a source familiar with the matter.

While Reddit has not confirmed the reports, a spokesperson stated that they have nothing to share regarding crawlers at the moment. This move is not unprecedented for Reddit, as earlier this year, it imposed limits on API requests and increased prices, leading to the shutdown of several third-party apps.

Reddit’s concerns about data scraping AI companies are not unique. Other platforms, such as Twitter, have also taken measures to protect their data from bots. Users who are not logged in can no longer see comments on Twitter posts. Additionally, news organizations have chosen to block their content from being scraped companies like OpenAI.

The issue of data scraping represents a growing concern for platforms that manage large amounts of data. As AI technologies continue to advance, it is crucial for companies to find ways to protect their data and ensure fair compensation for its use AI firms.

