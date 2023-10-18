Is Atlanta the Perfect Landing Spot for Kirk Cousins?

According to a recent report, Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings are committed to each other for now, with a potential trade only happening under a “perfect storm” scenario. However, one Reddit user has presented a compelling argument for why Atlanta could be the ideal destination for Cousins.

The user, known as ‘sponsoredbycashapp’, points out that the Vikings restructured Cousins’ deal during the offseason, spreading his dead money hit over multiple seasons. This suggests that the team may not have plans to extend his contract beyond this year, making a trade more plausible.

Atlanta emerges as a potential landing spot due to several reasons. Firstly, Cousins’ wife is from Atlanta, and the couple already has a home there. Additionally, the Falcons run an offense that Cousins is familiar with, and he has previous connections with some of the coaching staff.

Furthermore, the Falcons have the financial capability to offer Cousins a lucrative contract, which is important to him, according to the Reddit user. They also have an exciting group of playmakers on offense, including Bijan Robinson, Kyle Pitts, Drake London, and Tyler Allgeier.

While Cousins may not fit into the Vikings’ long-term plans, he is still performing well on the field, with a 67.2 percent completion rate, 1,679 passing yards, 14 touchdowns, and four interceptions. The Vikings’ slow start to the season is not entirely his fault, and numerous teams could benefit from his abilities, including the Falcons.

With the Falcons currently in striking distance of the AFC South crown, and the Vikings seemingly heading towards a rebuild, a trade between the two teams could make sense for both parties. Atlanta could secure a competent quarterback, while Cousins could be reunited with his wife and join an offense with significant potential.

Only time will tell if this speculation becomes a reality, but the pieces seem to align for a potential Kirk Cousins trade to Atlanta.

Sources: ESPN (Adam Schefter)