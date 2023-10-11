Third-Party Reddit App Narwhal to Introduce Subscription Plan

Narwhal, a third-party iOS Reddit app, has announced that it will be launching a $4-per-month subscription plan in the coming weeks. The developer made the announcement on Reddit, stating that the pricing is aimed at covering the increased API fees imposed Reddit. These API fee hikes caused significant backlash earlier this year and resulted in the closure of the popular client Apollo.

The developer, known as u/det0ur on Reddit, explained that the subscription plan is an experiment to keep the Narwhal app afloat. They mentioned that they may consider other plans in the future if necessary but wanted to try this option first. Previously, the developer had announced tiered pricing based on API calls but abandoned the idea due to its complexity for users.

API calls are a financial requirement for third-party developers seeking to offer alternatives to the official Reddit client. Reddit’s API changes earlier this year sparked outrage, with Apollo developer Christian Selig estimating a cost of $20 million to maintain the app. Many subreddits protested the changes going dark, but Reddit stood firm on its decision.

Users who have switched to Narwhal appear satisfied with the app and pricing. One user, u/Neryuslu, praised the customization options offered Narwhal and expressed support for the subscription model. However, they also criticized the indirect payment to Reddit through the app.

With this new subscription plan, Narwhal aims to cover the API fee hikes and continue offering a valuable alternative to the official Reddit client.

