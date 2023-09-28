Reddit Removes Opt-Out Option for Personalized Ads, Receives Backlash

Reddit is making changes to its advertising system, eliminating the option for some users to opt out of targeted ads based on their activity on the platform. Reddit’s global head of privacy and assurance, Jutta Williams, announced these changes. The decision has sparked controversy, as it removes the choice to have ads personalized or not based on user activity.

Williams explained that Reddit relies on on-platform activity, such as joining or leaving communities, upvotes, downvotes, and other signals, to provide advertisers with an idea of users’ preferences. The majority of users will not see any changes in the ads they see, and those who previously opted out of personalization will not see more ads as a result. However, they will encounter more relevant ads.

It is unclear which regions will still have the option to avoid targeted ads, but it is anticipated that Europe, with its stringent data regulations, may be included. Williams stated that the changes will be implemented gradually over the next few weeks.

The reaction to this decision has been largely negative. Users are displeased with the removal of the opt-out option, as they prefer to have control over the ads they see. Some have expressed the intention to block all ads, rendering this change irrelevant for them.

Williams clarified that this update does not alter the way Reddit collects or shares data. The platform will not share user information or activity with third parties for advertising outside of Reddit. While specific user data will not be shared with advertisers, they will have the ability to target certain audiences or categories of users for more effective advertising.

In a slightly more positive change, Reddit is adding functionality for users to choose to see fewer ads from specific categories, including Alcohol, Dating, Gambling, Pregnancy & Parenting, and Weight Loss. Users can elect to limit the number of ads they are served in these areas.

Overall, Reddit’s decision to remove the opt-out option for personalized ads has been met with criticism from users who value their ability to control their advertising experience. However, the platform is also introducing changes that allow users to have more control over the types of ads they see in certain categories.

Source: The Verge