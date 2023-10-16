Lampshades Inspired Pencil Shavings Win Design Community’s Attention

Japanese designer Nanako Kume has captivated the design community with her unique lampshade designs inspired pencil shavings. Kume’s innovative approach to crafting her lampshades has earned her praise on platforms like Reddit.

In a video shared on her Instagram, Kume showcases her creative process for making the lamps. She starts meticulously preparing and treating the wood to create a pencil-like shaft. The end result is a lampshade that closely resembles the shavings of a giant pencil. The craftsmanship and attention to detail have garnered admiration from online viewers.

Kume’s design has gained popularity for its clever concept and flawless execution. Social media users have expressed their awe at her work, describing it as stunning, amazing, beautiful, and heartfelt. The combination of visuals, sound, and movement in her video has left a lasting impression.

Kume has designed various light shades using her unique process. Some of these designs feature long spirals of shavings, adding an architectural aesthetic to her creations. While it remains uncertain whether these lampshades are available for purchase outside of Japan, Kume’s designs have undeniably inspired and captivated onlookers.

The concept and execution of Kume’s pencil shavings lampshades have set her work apart. They showcase her creativity and talent, leaving viewers desiring to own these remarkable pieces. As the design community continues to embrace her designs, it will be interesting to see if her lampshades become more widely available.

Sources:

– Creative Bloq (source article)

– Nanako Kume’s Instagram