Saba Azad’s Electrifying Dance Performance at Lakme Fashion Week

Saba Azad, the girlfriend of actor Hrithik Roshan, surprised everyone with her energetic dance and singing performance at the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week. Azad, who is a singer and actor, performed during Geisha Designs’ show at the fashion week. She is also part of the band Madboy/Mink, along with Imaad Shah, son of veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah.

Videos of Saba’s quirky dance routine have gone viral on social media, and her performance has garnered a lot of attention on Reddit. One person on Reddit shared a video of Saba dancing at the fashion show and asked, “What is happening?” The post received funny reactions, with people commenting on her energetic moves and comparing her dancing to their own experiences.

Earlier this month, Saba Azad also spoke about handling mean comments on social media and dealing with the paparazzi attention due to her relationship with Hrithik Roshan. In an interview, she mentioned that the hate she receives on social media affects her, but she has learned to treat it as white noise and not let it define her.

Saba and Hrithik Roshan have been reportedly dating since early last year. Saba often accompanies Hrithik for family outings, celebrations, and vacations. Hrithik was previously married to interior designer Sussanne Khan, with whom he has two sons.

