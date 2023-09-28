Reddit Implements Controversial Changes to Boost Revenue and Profitability

Reddit recently made some significant changes to its platform, aiming to generate more revenue and increase profitability. One of the most controversial changes is the elimination of the option for users to opt out of ad personalization based on their Reddit activity. Additionally, Reddit introduced a new program that allows users to exchange virtual rewards for real money.

The company’s plan to “improve ad performance” involves preventing users from opting out of personalized ads, with the exception of select countries. While Reddit did not provide specific details on which countries are excluded, it is possible that this includes countries falling under the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation. This change means that advertisers will now have access to users’ activity within Reddit communities to better target their interests.

Although Reddit assures users that this change will not result in an increase in ads or sharing on-platform activity with advertisers for those who previously opted out, many users have expressed concerns over losing this privacy control. However, these policy updates are consistent with Reddit’s goals to become profitable and potentially go public in the future.

Furthermore, Reddit has made other changes to its privacy policies, including giving users the option to see fewer ads related to alcohol, dating, gambling, pregnancy and parenting, and weight loss. However, the accuracy of these changes may not be perfect initially due to the system’s reliance on manual tagging and machine learning. Reddit expects the accuracy to improve over time.

In addition to these changes, Reddit announced its Contributor Program, currently available only in the US. Under this program, Reddit users with a certain amount of karma can earn money based on the gold they receive. However, this program has drawn comparisons to X’s Creator Ads Revenue Sharing program, which has faced criticism for potentially encouraging controversial and spam-like posts. This raises concerns about the impact on the quality of content on Reddit, which has traditionally been valued for its genuine human advice and discussions.

Overall, these changes reflect Reddit’s efforts to increase its revenue and profitability. While they may have some privacy implications and potential effects on content quality, Reddit is taking steps to enforce guidelines and ensure user compliance.