Reddit Shuts Down Blockchain-based Community Points Program

Reddit has made the decision to discontinue its blockchain-based Community Points program after three years of operation. The program, which was designed to reward community participation on specific subreddits, has been shut down due to the high level of resources required and the increasing regulatory challenges faced the cryptocurrency industry.

According to Tim Rathschmidt, Reddit’s director of consumer and product communications, the company saw potential in the Community Points program but ultimately deemed the resources necessary to sustain it too costly. The regulatory environment surrounding cryptocurrencies has also contributed to the decision to end the program.

As a result of this announcement, the value of the native tokens associated with the Community Points program has taken a significant hit. Moons (MOON), the token used in the r/CryptoCurrency community, has seen an 85% decrease in value. Bricks (BRICK), rewarded in the r/Fortnite subreddit, has experienced a decline of 67%. Additionally, Donut (DONUT), the token representing community points in the r/ethtrader subreddit, is down 66%.

In explaining the decision, Rathschmidt mentioned that Reddit has been actively developing and launching other products that serve similar purposes to the Community Points program. These new products are designed to be more user-friendly and easier to understand than the blockchain-based initiative.

While the discontinuation of the Community Points program may be disappointing for some members of the Reddit community, it reflects the dynamic nature of the cryptocurrency industry. As regulations evolve and new technologies emerge, platforms like Reddit must adapt to ensure the best user experience for their communities.

Definitions:

– Community Points: a blockchain-based rewards program on Reddit that incentivizes community participation on specific subreddits.

– Moons (MOON): the native token of the r/CryptoCurrency community.

– Bricks (BRICK): the native token rewarded in the r/Fortnite subreddit.

– Donut (DONUT): the token representing community points in the r/ethtrader subreddit.

Sources:

– TechCrunch