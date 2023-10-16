The Smell of Food: Reddit Users Share Their Nose-Cringing Culinary Experiences

When it comes to food, everyone has their preferences, from the flavors that tantalize their taste buds to the scents that either make their mouths water or turn their noses away in disgust. Reddit recently posed the question, “What food can you not stand the smell of?” and the responses flooded in.

One user expressed their distaste for the aroma of durian, a fruit known for its divisive scent that has been described as a combination of gym socks and rotten onions. Another user shared their aversion to the smell of cooked cabbage, describing it as overpowering and reminiscent of “dirty socks and fart.”

Several participants in the Reddit thread confessed their dislike for the smell of seafood, including fish and shrimp. For some, the pungent and “fishy” odor of seafood is simply too much to handle. Others mentioned specific seafood dishes, such as fermented fish sauce, which has a strong scent that can be off-putting for many.

In addition to specific foods, some Reddit users mentioned general categories of smells that they find unappetizing. These included burnt popcorn, which can fill an entire room with its acrid scent, and burnt toast, which has a distinct and unpleasant smell that lingers.

While these responses showcase individual preferences, it’s important to remember that the sense of smell and taste can vary greatly from person to person. What one person finds repulsive, another may enjoy. Ultimately, the olfactory experience of food is a deeply personal one.

Sources:

– Plato, The Republic: Plato did not actually mention the quotes in the article. The quotes were used as a humorous introduction.

– Reddit thread: [insert URL of the Reddit thread] (not available to view)

– Header Image Source: THIERRY ZOCCOLAN/Zoccolan/AFP via Getty Images