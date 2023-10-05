Reddit Adds New Feature to Search for Images

Reddit, the popular social media platform, known for its vast forum-like structure, has introduced a new feature that allows users to search specifically for images on its iOS and Android apps. In the past, despite being an image-heavy platform, Reddit did not possess any image-focused search tools. However, with this recent addition, users can now search for keywords and browse through images, GIFs, and videos related to their search.

As of now, the image search feature is only available on Reddit’s mobile apps and is yet to be implemented on its website. The company is actively working on introducing the feature for the web version. Currently, all images, GIFs, and videos are displayed together, without any segregation. Users will have to scroll through the results to find the specific content they are looking for.

To utilize the new search feature, users simply need to access the search tool clicking on the magnifying glass icon at the top of the app. They can then search for any topic of interest. Below the search bar, there will be several categories such as Posts, Comments, Communities, etc. Users can now find a new tab called “Media” on the left side of the options. By tapping on this tab, they can explore the newly implemented image-only search results.

It is important to note that, currently, there are no sorting options available to organize the search results based on factors like upvotes or post time. Therefore, users may need to scroll through a considerable amount of content before finding their desired image, especially if it is not easily identified through keywords.

In conclusion, Reddit has enhanced its platform with a new image search feature, allowing users to browse through various visual content within its wide-ranging communities. This update provides a more efficient and visually engaging experience for Reddit’s mobile app users.

