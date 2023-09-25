Reddit Launches Contributor Program to Incentivize Quality Content

Reddit has introduced its Contributor Program as part of its efforts to regain user engagement and expand its platform. The program aims to reward users who contribute valuable content to the Reddit community.

The amount of karma, a user’s score determined the upvotes their posts receive, directly correlates to the earnings in the program. Accounts with 100 to 4,999 karma can earn $0.90 for every gold received, while those with over 5,000 karma will earn $1 per gold. To be eligible for a payout, users must earn 10 gold within a 30-day period.

The Contributor Program involves a simple process. Users apply for eligibility to the program. Fellow Redditors can then award gold to posts, comments, or other contributions they deem valuable. Contributors who accumulate sufficient karma and gold can receive cash payments. The amount of money received increases as contributors earn more karma and gold.

To participate in the program, users must meet certain requirements. Firstly, they must earn gold and karma each month. Additionally, participants must be at least 18 years old and reside in the United States. Users are also required to provide verification information. Contributions must be Safe for Work, aligning with Reddit’s content guidelines. Furthermore, accounts must be at least 30 days old.

Payments from the program are made monthly in U.S. Dollars. Participants must complete the necessary tax paperwork to receive money from their Reddit posts. Stripe is the chosen payments partner for Reddit, and users must have a verified Stripe account in order to receive payments.