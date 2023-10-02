Reddit Changes Privacy Settings to Make Personalized Ads Inescapable

Reddit has announced that it is updating its privacy settings in order to make personalized ads and account visibility more consistent. The most significant change, however, is that users will no longer be able to opt out of personalized advertising. The company states that users will now be able to turn off personalized advertising in certain countries, although it did not specify which ones. Despite this change, users will still see the same amount of ads, but they will be better targeted.

Previously, Reddit only required minimal personal information. Instead, advertisers will now use users’ activity on the platform to personalize advertising. Essentially, Reddit is removing the option for users to prevent advertisers from tracking them on the platform.

Furthermore, it seems that Reddit may also be removing the option to adjust recommendations based on location and activities on partner websites or apps, as reported TechCrunch. It is unclear whether this means the settings will be automatically enabled and unable to be turned off.

Reddit also announced that it will implement additional controls that allow users to restrict certain types of advertisements, such as those related to alcohol, dieting, relationships, gambling, and parenting. However, the company notes that these settings may not filter out all ads in these categories. Reddit manually categorizes ads, which may result in some inaccuracies due to the use of machine learning.

Overall, Reddit’s privacy settings update aims to provide a more consistent experience for users when it comes to personalized ads and account visibility. While users will no longer be able to opt out of personalized advertising, they will still have some control over the types of ads they see. It remains to be seen how these changes will be received Reddit’s user base.

