Reddit to Shut Down Community Points Program Due to Ethereum Scaling Issues and Regulatory Environment

Reddit has announced that it will be shutting down its Community Points program, which rewarded active community members with ERC-20 tokens. The program will cease to operate in early November. The decision was made due to Ethereum scaling issues and a challenging regulatory environment.

According to Tim Rathschmidt, Reddit’s Director of Consumer and Product Communications, the implementation of the Community Points program required more resources than anticipated. He also mentioned that the regulatory environment had made it difficult to sustain the program. While the moderators and communities supporting the program were excellent partners, it was not suitable for scaling.

Rathschmidt emphasized that Reddit will continue to explore and develop other user incentive programs. The company remains committed to finding ways to motivate and reward its users.

The Community Points program was introduced in early 2021 as a collaboration between Reddit and the Ethereum Foundation. Users who created content, as well as moderators and active participants, earned ERC-20 tokens. These tokens could then be exchanged for various badges, emojis, animated images, and more.

Despite its popularity among users, the Community Points program faced challenges related to the scalability of the Ethereum network and regulatory constraints. Reddit’s decision to shut down the program reflects the importance of addressing these issues to ensure the sustainable growth of similar initiatives in the future.

