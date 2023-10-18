Reddit announces closure of Community Points rewards program

Social platform Reddit has announced the closure of its Community Points rewards program, citing difficulties with scalability and increased regulation. The platform stated that the decision to end the program would allow them to invest in products that benefit a larger number of Reddit users.

Community Points was launched in 2020 and aimed to reward users for comments and posts that garnered a high number of upvotes. The program was expected to increase engagement within Reddit communities.

Users could earn Community Points, which were ERC-20 tokens stored in the Reddit Vault crypto wallet, and then spend them on various privileges.

Despite being initially launched on the Ethereum blockchain, the service migrated to the Arbitrum Nova L2 network in August 2022 to reduce transaction costs and improve scalability. Reddit users created over 3 million crypto wallets October 2022.

This move to close the Community Points program comes as a result of tightening regulations in the crypto industry. However, Reddit expressed gratitude to the moderators and communities that supported and partnered with the program.

Reddit has been exploring different ways to integrate cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology into its platform. Most recently, in July 2023, Reddit released a collection of avatars on the Polygon network.

Definitions:

– Community Points: A rewards program on Reddit that allowed users to earn ERC-20 tokens receiving upvotes on their comments and posts.

– ERC-20: A technical standard used for creating tokens on the Ethereum blockchain.

– Reddit Vault: a crypto wallet provided Reddit for users to store their Community Points.

– L2: A layer 2 scaling solution for blockchains that aims to improve scalability and reduce transaction costs.