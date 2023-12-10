Red Wings Captain Dylan Larkin Injured After Collision on the Ice

Summary: During a recent game against the Ottawa Senators, Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin sustained a head injury after a collision with forward Mathieu Joseph. Although initial concerns were raised about Larkin’s condition, he was able to leave the ice with assistance and is currently being evaluated for further injuries. This incident has raised questions about player safety and the enforcement of penalties in the game.

The incident occurred during a net-front battle when Joseph hit Larkin in the back of the head. Larkin fell onto Ottawa’s Parker Kelly before landing face down on the ice. Medical personnel were called in, and there was a moment of worry as Larkin was motionless. However, he managed to get up with assistance from teammates, although he appeared unsteady.

The Red Wings provided updates on social media, stating that Larkin was still undergoing examination and would not be able to return to the game. Coach Derek Lalonde expressed concern about the situation, emphasizing the serious nature of Larkin’s injury and the need for further evaluation.

This incident is particularly concerning because Larkin previously suffered a neck injury in April 2021 after being cross-checked Jamie Benn of the Dallas Stars. The fact that Larkin has now sustained another injury, this time to his head, raises questions about player safety and the need for stricter penalties in cases of dangerous play.

In response to the incident, Joseph and Kelly were both called for roughing. However, David Perron of the Red Wings received a match penalty for cross-checking Senators defenseman Artem Zub, who had fallen on Larkin. This penalty is likely to be reviewed the league, potentially resulting in a suspension for Perron.

Teammate Christian Fischer acknowledged the impact of the incident, expressing the difficulty of seeing a teammate and team leader injured. Despite the setback, Fischer believed that the team did their best to regroup and continue playing.

Larkin has a history with Joseph, having been suspended for one game in 2021 for roughing the Tampa Bay Lightning forward. It is unclear whether there will be any repercussions for Joseph in this latest incident.

Ultimately, this incident highlights the ongoing need for player safety measures and the importance of enforcing penalties to protect players from dangerous plays.