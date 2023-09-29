Netflix Shuts Down DVD-by-Mail Service After 25 Years

Netflix, once known for its iconic DVD-by-mail service, is closing the doors on this part of its operation after 25 years. The remaining five distribution centers in California, Texas, Georgia, and New Jersey will send out their final discs on Friday. While the DVD service has been overshadowed the rise of video streaming, there are still fewer than 1 million subscribers who will receive their final discs.

At its peak, the DVD service had over 20 million subscribers and a library of over 100,000 titles. However, in 2011, Netflix made the decision to separate its DVD side business from its streaming business, which now boasts 238 million subscribers worldwide. The DVD service generated just $146 million in revenue last year, compared to the streaming business’s $31.5 billion.

The closure of the DVD service comes as Netflix faces increasing competition in the video streaming market. Despite this, Netflix’s CEO when the company shipped its first DVD in 1998, Marc Randolph, says that the closure is “bittersweet” and that he is amazed it didn’t happen sooner.

Netflix’s DVD-by-mail service was revolutionary at the time, offering a monthly subscription model that allowed customers to keep DVDs as long as they wanted without facing late fees. It quickly gained a loyal following and even became one of the U.S. Postal Service’s largest customers.

While video streaming has become increasingly popular, some subscribers stuck with the DVD service because it offered films that were no longer available in theaters or easily found in stores. However, with the closure of the DVD service, these subscribers will now have to switch to streaming.

Overall, the closure of Netflix’s DVD-by-mail service marks the end of an era and highlights the significant shift towards video streaming in the entertainment industry.

