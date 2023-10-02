Red Deer School Board Member Refuses to Apologize for Controversial Meme

A trustee with the Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools (RDCRS) in Alberta, Monique LaGrange, has been involved in a controversy after posting a meme on social media that compared teaching children about the LGBTQ2S+ community to brainwashing in Nazi Germany. LaGrange was found to have violated the board’s Trustee Code of Conduct, but she was allowed to remain in her role with certain conditions.

The conditions imposed on LaGrange included completing sensitivity training on the Holocaust and LGBTQ2S+ discrimination, as well as issuing a public letter of apology. However, her lawyer, James Kitchen, stated that she will not be apologizing and will seek a judicial review of the board’s decision.

Kitchen argued that LaGrange did not believe she had done anything wrong and that apologizing would be dishonest. He also accused the board of setting her up for failure imposing conditions they knew she would not be able to meet.

Furthermore, Kitchen mentioned that LaGrange is undecided about attending the mandated sensitivity training, questioning its purpose. He argued that undergoing such reeducation would be unpleasant and questioned why she should bother.

Kitchen announced that the judicial review would argue that the board’s decision was unlawful and unreasonable, and he expects to file it around November. Any additional sanctions resulting from LaGrange’s refusal to attend sensitivity training or issue an apology will also be included in the review.

As of now, LaGrange remains in her role on the RDCRS board, but she is prohibited from participating in board committees, attending board committee meetings, or representing the board in an official capacity until she completes the sensitivity training.

