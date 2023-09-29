Red Deer Catholic School Trustee Refuses to Apologize for Controversial Social Media Post

Monique LaGrange, a trustee at the Red Deer Catholic school board, has sparked outrage with a social media post comparing the LGBTQ2S+ movement to Nazis. The post, which has since been deleted, featured children waving Pride flags beneath a photo of children waving Nazi flags, with the caption “brainwashing is brainwashing.”

The board has given LaGrange 90 days to make an apology and undergo sensitivity training on topics related to the Holocaust, 2SLGBTQ+ issues, the use of social media, and human rights. However, her lawyer claims that she cannot issue an apology in good conscience. This has raised questions about the effectiveness of sensitivity training if LaGrange is unwilling to acknowledge any wrongdoing.

The Alberta Teachers’ Association has called for LaGrange’s resignation, describing her post as “vile and repugnant” hate speech. The Alberta Catholic School Trustee’s Association (ACSTA) has also taken action, stripping LaGrange of her position as director.

Amidst the controversy, newly appointed Red Deer Catholic board chair Murray Hollman has stated that LaGrange “does not speak for us.” However, he revealed that the board made the decision to censure LaGrange rather than remove her from her role as trustee. It remains to be seen whether LaGrange will comply with the imposed sanctions.

The Central Alberta Pride Society has expressed disappointment with the board’s decision and is calling for LaGrange’s removal. They believe that no amount of training or courses will change her beliefs toward the LGBTQ2S+ community.

This incident highlights the ongoing tension between personal beliefs and the responsibilities of elected officials in educational institutions. The controversy surrounding LaGrange’s post raises important questions about the role of trustees in promoting inclusivity and fostering a positive learning environment for all students.

Source: This article is based on the original article published the Edmonton Journal.