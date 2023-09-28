Catholic School Trustee in Alberta Not Removed Despite Controversial Comment Comparing LGBTQ Pride to Nazi Germany

A trustee of the Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools (RDCRS) in Red Deer, Alberta, will not be removed from her position despite violating the Trustee Code of Conduct and Alberta’s Education Act. Monique LaGrange had posted a now-deleted meme on Facebook comparing LGBTQ pride to Nazi Germany, sparking calls for her resignation from the Alberta Teachers’ Association (ATA) and the Central Alberta Pride Society.

During a meeting held on Tuesday, the board found that LaGrange had indeed violated the code of conduct and Education Act, but it decided to censure her instead of removing her as a trustee. The censure prohibits her from attending or participating in committee meetings and from representing the board or school division in public. However, she is still allowed to attend regular board meetings and discuss educational-related issues.

In addition to the censure, LaGrange is required to undergo sensitivity training on the Holocaust and LGBTQ discrimination, as well as training on school trustee boundaries, appropriate use of social media, cultural sensitivity, and human rights. She must also issue a public apology to students, staff, and the board for her actions.

The board chair emphasized that LaGrange’s views do not represent the official stance of the board and expressed regret for any distress caused her comments. The board plans to arrange meetings and educational workshops with organizations dedicated to human rights and LGBTQ support to address the matter.

The Alberta Teachers’ Association appreciated the severity of the allegations and the Central Alberta Pride Society expressed disappointment with the decision, stating that it still believes LaGrange should be removed from her position. The Education Minister of Alberta reiterated that it is the responsibility of each school board to manage its own affairs and determine the appropriate response to code of conduct violations.

Definitions:

Trustee Code of Conduct: A set of rules and guidelines that govern the behavior, actions, and responsibilities of trustees in a school board or educational organization.

Education Act: The legislation that outlines the laws and regulations regarding education in the province of Alberta.

LGBTQ: An acronym that stands for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer/questioning. It represents a diverse range of sexual orientations and gender identities.

Memorandum: A written message or communication that often serves as an announcement, notice, or reminder.

