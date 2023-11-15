New Article: Red Deer Catholic School Board Disqualifies Trustee Monique LaGrange for Breaching Sanctions

The Red Deer Catholic School Board recently made a difficult decision to disqualify trustee Monique LaGrange, following her violation of sanctions that were imposed on her after she drew comparisons between LGBTQ pride and Nazi Germany in a social media post. The board, in a news release, emphasized its commitment to creating a safe and inclusive learning environment for its students, staff, and community members.

Citing her breach of the initial sanctions imposed on September 26, 2023, as well as her subsequent violations of board policy and the Education Act, the decision to disqualify LaGrange was deemed necessary. Consequently, in accordance with Section 90 of the Education Act, she effectively resigned from her position as a trustee.

Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools, which serves more than 10,650 students across 21 schools in various locations, including Red Deer, Sylvan Lake, Rocky Mountain House, Innisfail, and Olds, seeks to prioritize an atmosphere that promotes respect, care, and security for all of its stakeholders.

Commenting on the matter, LaGrange’s lawyer, James Kitchen, clarified in an interview with CBC that the resignation was not voluntary. Kitchen emphasized that the decision was made under the provisions of the legislation, signifying a significant difference in this scenario.

The Education Act empowers the school board to declare an individual disqualified from serving as a trustee and subsequently vacate their position through a resolution. Kitchen intends to challenge the school board’s ruling through a judicial review, with hopes of overturning the decision. The board, in turn, has pledged to provide detailed reasons in support of their motion no later than November 24.

While this incident highlights the complexities surrounding freedom of expression, it also underscores the importance of upholding inclusive, respectful, and secure learning spaces within educational institutions. The handling of such situations presents an opportunity for growth and learning, both for the individuals involved and the wider community.

