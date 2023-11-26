New Article: Former School Board Trustee Disqualified for Violating Media Restrictions

A recent incident involving former school board trustee Monique LaGrange has resulted in her disqualification from her position. The Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools’ board made this decision earlier this month after LaGrange violated media restrictions that were put in place following her controversial social media post comparing LGBTQ pride to Nazi Germany. The board released an 18-page document on Friday detailing the discussions that took place between the board, LaGrange, and her lawyer.

The initial motion, passed the board during a code of conduct meeting in September, prohibited LaGrange from representing the board or the school division in any official capacity. This included speaking with news and media outlets and making public statements regarding the LGBTQ community. However, LaGrange appeared on an online talk show and a Christian podcast where she defended her now-deleted meme featuring children waving Nazi flags and Pride flags.

The board found that LaGrange had not complied with the conditions of the first sanction making public statements to the media about the LGBTQ community during these interviews. Furthermore, a second complaint was filed against LaGrange a fellow board member, accusing her of going against the Trustee Code of Conduct and Alberta’s Education Act.

In response to the incident, board chair Murray Hollman emphasized the commitment to maintaining safe and respectful learning environments for all students, staff, and families. LaGrange’s lawyer, James Kitchen, argued that his client did not communicate in an official capacity as a school board trustee during the interviews.

Following deliberations, the board voted 3-1 to disqualify LaGrange as a school board trustee. LaGrange and her lawyer plan to pursue a judicial review at the Alberta Court of King’s Bench to challenge the board’s decisions.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What were the media restrictions imposed on Monique LaGrange?

Monique LaGrange was prohibited from representing the school board or the school division in any official capacity. This included speaking with news and media outlets and making public statements relating to the LGBTQ community.

2. What were the grounds for disqualifying Monique LaGrange?

Monique LaGrange was disqualified as a school board trustee for violating the media restrictions and not complying with the conditions of the first sanction. Additionally, a second complaint was filed against her for failing to represent the board with respect and decorum and for not working cooperatively with fellow board members.

3. What action does Monique LaGrange plan to take?

Monique LaGrange and her lawyer intend to pursue a judicial review at the Alberta Court of King’s Bench to challenge the board’s decisions.