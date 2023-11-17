New School Board Trustee Disqualified for Controversial Social Media Post

In a recent development, a trustee of the Red Deer Catholic school board has been disqualified from her role due to a social media post that sparked outrage. Monique LaGrange, the trustee in question, compared the LGBTQ community to Nazi Germany in her post. The board stated that LaGrange violated the sanctions imposed on her and subsequently resigned.

The controversial post featured photos of children waving Pride flags alongside children waving Nazi swastika flags, accompanied the caption “brainwashing is brainwashing.” This prompted a code of conduct complaint, leading to the board giving LaGrange 90 days to apologize and undergo sensitivity training on topics related to the Holocaust, 2SLGBTQ+ issues, the use of social media, and human rights. She was also prohibited from representing the board in any official capacity.

The board did not provide specific details regarding which sanctions were violated, but they have stated that a report will be released to explain the rationale behind the decision.

While LaGrange’s lawyer claims she did not willingly resign but was required to do so under the Education Act following her disqualification, the board stands its decision. The chairman emphasized the board’s commitment to creating a safe, inclusive learning environment for students, staff, and community members.

