New Findings in the Disqualification of Monique LaGrange

Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools’ decision to disqualify Monique LaGrange from her position as a trustee has generated significant controversy and debate. While the board has cited violations of sanctions and board policies, questions regarding the nature of these violations and the application of Catholic values have arisen. This article examines the varying perspectives surrounding LaGrange’s disqualification and delves into the deeper issues that have emerged.

LaGrange’s initial violation occurred when she shared a meme on social media, comparing children waving swastika flags to children waving pride flags, with the caption “Brainwashing is brainwashing.” This post received widespread criticism for its insensitivity and offensive nature. The subsequent motion to censure LaGrange from board committees was seen some as a necessary response to her actions.

However, the situation escalated when LaGrange made additional social media posts and participated in interviews where she defended her controversial views. One post featured a wolf with facial makeup and the caption, “I just want to read some books to your children.” Another post consisted of a photograph of a non-binary author with the caption, “‘Parental rights really anger me’: Non-binary children books author pushed back against parents.” The board, along with a complainant, alleged that these posts and her commentary violated the board’s Code of Conduct and the Education Act.

During the subsequent Code of Conduct hearing, both LaGrange and the complainant submitted comprehensive written materials to the board, outlining their respective positions. After careful deliberation, the board ultimately voted 3-1 in favor of disqualifying LaGrange as a trustee.

Fundamental to the debate is the clash between Catholic values and the freedom of speech. LaGrange expressed her views on transgender issues, contending that Catholic teachings required her to reject what she described as transgender “ideology.” Her argument centered on the belief that this “ideology” is, in fact, a mental disorder. While some support LaGrange’s right to hold these views, others argue that they are incompatible with the values of inclusivity and acceptance.

The decision to disqualify LaGrange is undoubtedly polarizing, highlighting the ongoing tension between personal beliefs and professional responsibilities in a diverse society. Moving forward, it is essential to engage in a constructive dialogue that respects differing perspectives while ensuring the well-being and rights of all students are upheld.

