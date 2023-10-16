Red Bull Teases Daniel Ricciardo Return Amid Pressure on Sergio Perez

Red Bull has ignited speculation that Daniel Ricciardo may make a comeback to the team in the near future. The team shared an old image on social media featuring Ricciardo alongside Max Verstappen. Ricciardo had a successful five-year stint with Red Bull from 2014 to 2018, during which he secured all but one of his career victories with the team. In 2019, he joined Renault on a lucrative contract but experienced two disappointing seasons. After losing his place at the end of 2022, Ricciardo returned to Red Bull as the reserve driver for this year before reclaiming a race seat with junior team AlphaTauri as a replacement for Nyck de Vries.

The struggles of Verstappen’s current teammate, Sergio Perez, have prompted rumors of a potential change in the team lineup. Although Perez won two of the first four races in 2023, he has encountered difficulties in recent months, failing to reach Q3 in five consecutive rounds and scoring just five points in the last three races. Meanwhile, Verstappen, who recently secured his third World Championship, has claimed two victories during the same period.

Perez currently has a contract with Red Bull until the end of the 2024 season, but his poor performance has fueled speculation that the team may part ways with him earlier than expected. Reports emerged last week suggesting that Perez may announce his retirement at his upcoming home race in Mexico, but a source close to the situation denied these claims.

According to German publication Auto Motor und Sport, Red Bull has already made the decision to promote Ricciardo as Verstappen’s teammate for the 2024 season in the event of Perez’s departure. Red Bull’s recent social media post featuring Verstappen and Ricciardo has further fueled speculation about Perez’s future.

Verstappen and Ricciardo had a productive partnership from 2016 to 2018, although their relationship took a turn after a race-ending collision at the 2018 Azerbaijan GP. Ricciardo was frustrated the team’s handling of the incident and cited it as a factor in his decision to leave Red Bull for Renault.

Ricciardo has been absent from the last five races due to a hand injury sustained in a practice crash at the Dutch GP. However, he is expected to make his comeback at the upcoming United States GP. In the meantime, Liam Lawson has impressed as his replacement, achieving AlphaTauri’s best result of the season with a ninth-place finish in Singapore.

