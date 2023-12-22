Red Bluff City Council Approves Salary Increase

The Red Bluff City Council has made the decision to increase their salaries for the first time in over a decade. Since 2009, council members have been receiving a mere dollar per month, but with this new adjustment, their monthly pay will see a significant 95,000% increase to $950.

The decision to decrease council members’ salaries to one dollar per month in 2009 was made during the Great Recession when the city was facing financial challenges. However, as the economy has improved over the years, the council believed it was time to revisit their compensation.

While the majority of council members were in favor of the raise, Councilmember Patrick Hurton voiced his opposition. He expressed concern about diverting funds away from other important city expenses, such as street repairs and improvements. Hurton acknowledged that the raise wasn’t necessarily a bad idea, but he personally didn’t feel comfortable benefiting from it.

Despite Hurton’s dissenting vote, the increase was approved with a 4-1 majority. However, the raise will not go into effect until after the next council election, when Mayor Pro Tem Clay Parker is set to retire.

This salary increase signifies a positive shift in the financial status of the city and recognizes the dedication and hard work of the council members. It also aligns their compensation more closely with the responsibilities they undertake in representing the interests of Red Bluff’s residents.