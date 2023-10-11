Recs: A New App for Connecting Through Recommendations

Recs is a new app designed to move away from mindless scrolling and promote real connection. Created data scientist Jesse Berns and consumer app developer Sean Conrad, Recs aims to get people off their phones and into real-life experiences.

The app builds on the idea of their previous app, Go Disco, which curated local events based on a user’s interests. However, instead of focusing on events, Recs is centered around static hotspots like favorite restaurants and music venues. The founders believe that people’s lives are based around physical spaces, and these places hold more value and meaning than ephemeral events.

Recs operates on the belief that the best recommendations come from people we know and trust. Users can discover coffee shops, restaurants, gyms, and art museums based on recommendations from their friends. The app removes the negativity often found in review-based platforms, with no star ratings or anonymous trolling. It focuses solely on positive recommendations from trusted connections.

The goal of Recs is to provide a simple solution to the overwhelming task of choosing a place to go or something to do. Rather than wading through dozens of reviews, users can rely on one solid recommendation from a friend. In a world where information is abundant but not always reliable, Recs offers a purpose-built solution for exchanging and sharing favorite places.

Although Recs is categorized as a utility rather than a social network, it features a light social layer to enhance user experience. The app has a familiar design, resembling Google Maps, with color-coded stars indicating popular spots based on user recommendations. It also allows users to import their saved places from Google Maps.

Recs aims to solve the problem of scattered information about favorite places, providing a centralized platform for storing and sharing recommendations. By connecting through shared experiences and trusted recommendations, the app hopes to foster meaningful connections and facilitate real-life interactions.

Source: TechCrunch