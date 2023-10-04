LinkedIn’s AI-powered Recruiter 2024 Promises to Facilitate Hiring

LinkedIn has introduced a new version of its recruiting platform, called Recruiter 2024, that utilizes artificial intelligence (AI) to streamline the hiring process. The platform is designed for human resources teams and recruiters, and aims to help them identify and connect with the most suitable candidates for a job.

Recruiter 2024 allows users to input text commands in natural language to specify the level of experience, type of professional, location, and other important details in their search for talent. The AI-powered system then generates a quick list of insights related to the most appropriate candidates for the position.

For example, users can say “I want to hire a senior growth marketing leader,” and the tool will provide a window to configure and provide further details for the project.

Additionally, the new platform is expected to benefit job candidates as well. Well-written profiles that contain detailed and concise information are more likely to catch the attention of recruiters, so it is important for individuals to ensure their LinkedIn profiles are attractive to potential employers.

LinkedIn has also introduced other AI-powered features on its platform. The LinkedIn Learning educational area now includes a chatbot that offers instructions and advice for professional development. Furthermore, the campaign manager for businesses now includes a feature that accelerates B2B campaign optimizations in less than five minutes.

The Recruiter 2024 platform has been initially released to a select group of subscribers and is expected to expand its coverage throughout the year. To learn more about the LinkedIn Recruiter tool, visit [source website without URL].